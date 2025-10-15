Bingham Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of META stock opened at $708.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $749.89 and its 200-day moving average is $680.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $925.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.68.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $364,386.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,038.29. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total value of $372,112.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,016,834.74. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,681 shares of company stock valued at $163,863,761. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

