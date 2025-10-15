Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,550 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

