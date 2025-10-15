Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.07.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of AVGO opened at $344.13 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.