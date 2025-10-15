BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BXP were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BXP by 193.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in BXP by 24.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in BXP in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in BXP by 124.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BXP in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,348.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. BXP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $90.11.

BXP Cuts Dividend

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.09 million. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BXP from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BXP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.95.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

