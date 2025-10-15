CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNH. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 697.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $153,755.63. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,940 shares in the company, valued at $187,198.20. The trade was a 45.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNH opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.51.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

