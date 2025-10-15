Columbus Macro LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $344.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.07.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

