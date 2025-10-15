Cooper Financial Group Buys 2,302 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,387,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $962,662,000 after acquiring an additional 140,738 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 69,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

