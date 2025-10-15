CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 204.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.7%

CoStar Group stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

