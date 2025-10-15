Country Club Bank Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Country Club Bank grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho set a $925.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

Shares of META opened at $708.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $749.89 and a 200 day moving average of $680.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,681 shares of company stock valued at $163,863,761 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

