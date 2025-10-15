Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.8%

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $555.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $564.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.86.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

