Donald L. Hagan LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

