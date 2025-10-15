DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 14.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,558,000 after buying an additional 434,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $5,000,092.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 512,181 shares in the company, valued at $24,262,013.97. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,081.90. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 target price on DraftKings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of DKNG opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

