Drake & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 56.1% during the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 24,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:META opened at $708.65 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,681 shares of company stock worth $163,863,761. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

