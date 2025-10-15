First American Financial Corporation $FAF Stake Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 137.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. First American Financial Corporation has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $70.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.90%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 121.55%.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $229,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,874.85. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

