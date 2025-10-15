Franchise Capital Ltd Has $24.10 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Franchise Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 12.6% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total transaction of $372,112.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,016,834.74. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,681 shares of company stock worth $163,863,761 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of META opened at $708.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $925.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

