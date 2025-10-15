Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 4,698 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 220.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% in the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.07.

Shares of AVGO opened at $344.13 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.84 and its 200 day moving average is $265.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

