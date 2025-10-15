Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 84,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 35,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.5%

AVGO opened at $344.13 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.84 and a 200-day moving average of $265.45.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $430.00 target price on Broadcom in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.