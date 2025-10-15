Halliburton Company $HAL Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,951 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,637,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,807,084 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $57,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,224 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $83,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.