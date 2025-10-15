Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.8333.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

In other news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $44,685.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,253.48. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%.The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

