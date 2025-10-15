Insight Inv LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Insight Inv LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,875,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.07.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $344.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.84 and its 200-day moving average is $265.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

