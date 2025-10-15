iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,867 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 371,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 44,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 37,671 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,149,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $279.03 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $292.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

