Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust $BIT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIT. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 377,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 69,337 shares in the last quarter. Ramiah Investment Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 114,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

