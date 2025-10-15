Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $869,000 in Myriad Genetics, Inc. $MYGN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,667,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,623,000 after buying an additional 76,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $10,437,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 921,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 372,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 916,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $725.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 47.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. Myriad Genetics has set its FY23 guidance at ($0.33)-($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

