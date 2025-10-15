Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,148,000. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,468,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 165,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

