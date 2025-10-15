Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 62,397 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings $CODI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,397 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1,332.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,789,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after buying an additional 451,731 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $646.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

