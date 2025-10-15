Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $513.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Arete lifted their target price on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.47.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

