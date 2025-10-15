Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 452,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, CFO Austin Colby Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,654.06. This represents a 37.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 10,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,550 shares of company stock worth $778,410.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

