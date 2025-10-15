KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 800 Shares of Celanese Corporation $CE

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 1.7%

CE opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. Celanese Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on CE

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, Director Timothy Go acquired 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $204,193.75. This represents a 30.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.