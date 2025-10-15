KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 800 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Sanmina by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $160.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SANM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

