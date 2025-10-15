KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 1,562.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 90.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 112,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUR opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 398,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,225.08. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 162,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,255.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 162,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,255.70. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

