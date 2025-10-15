KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

