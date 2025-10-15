KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 836,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 398.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 192,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,012,000 after purchasing an additional 464,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Wendy’s by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 700,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 117,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wendy’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,577,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Wendy’s Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $560.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

