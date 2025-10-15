KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 197.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 242,468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,088,000 after buying an additional 78,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $782,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $727,601.70. This trade represents a 40.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $167.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

