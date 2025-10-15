KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Glaukos by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 0.76. Glaukos Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $163.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Glaukos from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

