KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.24 Million Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 47.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 429.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 220,696 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 704.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 314,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 42.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 217,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 64.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $420,478.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 295,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,162.71. This represents a 12.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $846,687.39. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,327,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,020.27. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,068 shares of company stock worth $1,848,708. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 22.30 and a quick ratio of 22.30. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.06.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

