KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 1,200 Shares of Wayfair Inc. $W

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Wayfair by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,969,000 after buying an additional 4,763,944 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Wayfair by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,120,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,416,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,786,000 after buying an additional 276,471 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $13,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $91.77.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $7,377,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 374,137 shares in the company, valued at $32,471,350.23. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $7,377,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 374,073 shares in the company, valued at $32,465,795.67. This represents a 18.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 910,000 shares of company stock worth $70,308,337 in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

