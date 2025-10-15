KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 1,500 Shares of Matador Resources Company $MTDR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Matador Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.4%

MTDR stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,375. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,076.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 112,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,863.74. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,380 shares of company stock worth $549,188 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

