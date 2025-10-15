KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 900 Shares of Cabot Corporation $CBT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 55.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 52.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,553.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.88. Cabot Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Activity

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.29 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This represents a 24.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

