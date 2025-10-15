KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Quarry LP grew its position in Robert Half by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Robert Half by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Robert Half from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.00.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

