Korn/Ferry International $KFY Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $708.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Korn/Ferry International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $331.40 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

