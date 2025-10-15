Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

