Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

