Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Shares in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,950,000 after buying an additional 245,994 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $36,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,261,000 after buying an additional 219,474 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,749,000 after buying an additional 149,959 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 69,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered AutoNation from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $220.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $228.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

