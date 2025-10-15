Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 312.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Rocket Companies by 251.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 82.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 147.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rocket Companies by 81.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.50 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.12.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

