Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 7,890 Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,882,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Acadian Asset Management Trading Up 3.2%

AAMI stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

Acadian Asset Management ( NYSE:AAMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 174.31% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAMI shares. Zacks Research downgraded Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Acadian Asset Management from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAMI

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.