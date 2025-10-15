Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $128,000 Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Fortrea by 9,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Fortrea by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fortrea by 736.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FTRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fortrea from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell purchased 9,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $100,018.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,854 shares in the company, valued at $100,018.10. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $39,136.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,770 shares in the company, valued at $438,707.70. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $507,168 and have sold 10,311 shares valued at $94,635. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortrea Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $867.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

