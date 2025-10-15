Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $207,000 in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. $SPR

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 51.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,545,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,722,000 after buying an additional 870,263 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 73.9% during the first quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,093,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,640,000 after buying an additional 464,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,563,000 after buying an additional 372,931 shares during the last quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Aerosystems during the first quarter worth $11,987,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 18.3% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,892,000 after buying an additional 318,122 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spirit Aerosystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

NYSE SPR opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

