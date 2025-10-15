Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $217,000 in Insteel Industries, Inc. $IIIN

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 138,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Insteel Industries news, SVP James R. York sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,555.50. This trade represents a 24.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IIIN opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $719.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

