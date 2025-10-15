Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $251,000 in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 18.2% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
Aurora Innovation stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.45. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aurora Innovation news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 162,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $990,255.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 162,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,255.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 398,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,225.08. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
