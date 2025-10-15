Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $238,000 Investment in XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,460,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 774,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after buying an additional 237,339 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the period. LHM Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 165,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 43,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded XPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

XPEL stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $944.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.68. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm had revenue of $124.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

